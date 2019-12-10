Tuesday: Coldest Day Of The Week And Mainly Cloudy

Morning lows Tuesday morning were near or below freezing with wind chills in the 20s. A light north wind with lots of clouds will remain for most of the day. We’ll notice some clearing skies later in the day. A slow warming trend will take place the rest of the week.

VIDEO FORECAST

COLD TUESDAY

It will be the coldest school day of the week with only a small warm-up into the low 40s this afternoon with many clouds. Over time the clouds break up, but not enough to warm us up before sunrise. Clearer skies are expected for Wednesday.

Eventually clearer skies will move in from the northwest, following northwest winds. We'll stay mainly dry the rest of the week.

-Matt