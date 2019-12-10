U.S. Marshals Museum Receives 9/11 Items

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The United States Marshals Museum has received four items related to the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York City.

The donation from the U.S. Marshals Service Southern District of New York (SDNY) is made in honor of the more than 50 U.S. Marshals who responded to the terrorist attacks.

“As a former New York State Police officer and first responder on 9/11, these pieces capture the courage of the U.S. Marshals who put their lives on the line to protect our country,” said Michael Greco, United States Marshal for the SDNY. “We’re proud to share these items with the United States Marshals Museum so people from all over the world can reflect on these brave individuals’ actions.”

The SDNY’s donation includes an original piece of World Trade Center (WTC) steel and three shadow boxes featuring a signed copy of “The Cathedral,” a famous photograph of the south wall of the WTC after the attack; photographs of U.S. Marshals’ response efforts; and the American flag flown at the WTC site on September 24, 2019 for the 230th anniversary of the United States Marshals Service.

“We are humbled to receive this donation from such an important moment in the history of the U.S. Marshals Service and our nation,” said David Kennedy, curator of collections and exhibits of the United States Marshals Museum. “These items have a special meaning given their source, and we look forward to using them to tell the story of the incredible job done by the Marshals Service.”