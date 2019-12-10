Voters Pass Special Bond Issues To Improve Traffic Congestion In Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ark. (KFSM) — Voters have voted yes to two special bond issues to help alleviate traffic congestion on main thoroughfares in the city.

The first question on the ballet was to refund the bond that paid for the police station. It passed with 611 votes For and 201 votes Against.

In order to do that and get funding for the road project, the second question asked to extend the existing quarter-cent sales tax. It passed with 617 votes For and 193 votes Against.

“We’re not creating any new taxes at all. This is to extend what’s already there,” Greenwood Mayor Doug Kinslow said.

The entire project will cost $33 million with the city producing 20%, or about $6.5 million.

“It’s very important that we have two “for” votes otherwise it kills it. If you vote for one issue, against the other, it kills both of them. So, it requires two for votes,” Kinslow said.

Drivers could be looking at a new section of the highway in about two to three years.