7th Flu-Related Death Reported In Arkansas

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Seven people have died due to flu-related illnesses in Arkansas this 2019-20 flu season, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

The ADH does not release the victim’s name, description, or where they were from.

Since September 29, 2019, 2,400 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers, with over 280 positive tests reported this week.

The ADH reports “regional” flu activity across the state with “high” intensity for week 49.

Over 100 people died from the flu during the last flu season in Arkansas and 200 the year before that.

Six flu-related pediatric deaths have been reported nationwide this season.

To date, one nursing home in Arkansas has reported an influenza outbreak.

You can view a weekly flu report from this season from the ADH by following this link.