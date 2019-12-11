Community Members Attend Visitation For Fallen Officer Stephen Carr

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The visitation for Officer Stephen Carr is underway and law enforcement, as well as community members from across the area, came together to pay their respects.

Not only did locals show up, but police officers and first responders from across both the state and the country came out to honor Officer Carr.

The service is open to the public and will be going on until 7 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 11) night.

Detective Nick White with the Fayetteville Police Department will lead the Honor Guard at Carr’s funeral Thursday (Dec. 12). He says the outpouring of love and support from the community has been felt during this time.

“And that’s why Stephen’s a hero in our eyes,” White said. “To see all of those things out in front of the police department and the people just coming to us like that, it’s surreal and it’s humbling. We’re certainly feeling a lot of love right now.”

White describes this as not just a loss for the police department, but a loss for the entire community.

“Carr was a special guy and I know he was loved by a lot of people,” White said. “When you can put on the uniform and walk away with peoples respect you’ve done your job”

Pat Harnish says she came straight from work today to pay her respects not just to Officer Carr, but the entire police department who work to keep the community safe. She says this tragedy hits close to home.

“Back when I was in school my dad was a sheriff in Pike County most all my life so this, this is close to my heart really close,” Harnish said.