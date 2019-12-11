Cooking With The Melissas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- The Melissas joined 5NEWS this morning to show us a stressfree way to make gluten-free cookies everyone will enjoy during the holidays.

Melissa Mehall and Melissa Blue have been best friends for over 30 years. After many years of baking and sharing recipes, the two are now sharing their Meli's Monster cookie recipe which is a family favorite passed down through generations. Meli's cookies are not also gluten-free they are also high in protein and fiber.

They offer a dry mix that you can make just by adding butter, egg, and peanut butter, or a nut butter of choice.

If you don't have time to bake, you can find their ready to eat frozen cookies. All you have to do is take the cookies out of the bag and 10 minutes later you have cookies that are ready to be enjoyed.

You can find Meli's cookies in the gluten-free section of Walmart across the country and the other major retailers online. You can also visit MelisCookies.com to check out their store locator.