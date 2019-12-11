Fort Smith Police Make Amber Alert Arrest

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Fort Smith Police arrested a man in connection to a Muskogee, Oklahoma amber alert Wednesday morning (Dec. 11).

Fort Smith Police were contacted around 3 a.m. by Muskogee PD asking to check the area of 7600 Dallas Street, near the Mercy Fitness Center, for a vehicle listed in an Amber Alert.

Derek Martin Perez was reported to have stabbed someone in Muskogee and fled, taking his wife and 2-year-old daughter against their will, according to a Facebook post from Muskogee Police.

The vehicle was found in the parking lot of a motel in the area.

Fort Smith officers knocked on the motel room door and announced they were investigating an accident that involved Perez’s car.

Perez opened the door and was arrested. His wife and daughter were found uninjured.