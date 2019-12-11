Goodwill Store In Siloam Springs To Reopen After Tornado Damage Causes Closure

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KFSM) — The Siloam Springs Goodwill Store and Career Center is set to reopen after damage caused by two tornadoes caused the closure.

Due to the extensive damage, employees had to be relocated temporarily to other area locations. A trailer was set up to continue receiving donations in Siloam Springs.

Teams have been working to repair the damages for over a month and those repairs are almost complete.

The store which is located on 1001 S. Mount Olive St., is set to reopen on December 20th at 9 a.m.

“The store reopening is great news,” said Kerri Nettles, Goodwill Public Relations Manager. “Not only is it a great place to shop, the sale of items at our stores is how we fund our programs – providing job training, education opportunities, and job search assistance. With our career center back open as well, we’ll again be able to help residents in Siloam Springs build resumes, perfect their interview skills and connect with area employers – free of charge.”