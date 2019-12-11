Gravette Officers Help Children During ‘Shop With A Cop’

Posted 4:00 pm, December 11, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KFSM) — Gravette Police Officers were able to make 11 student’s holiday wishes come true during the annual Shop with a Cop event.

The kids were escorted to Walmart with flashing blue lights and spent almost two hours shopping for toys, clothes, shoes and more on Wednesday (Dec. 11).

Officers from both the Gravette Police Department and the Highfill Police Department helped the students shop.

After they were done shopping, the kids went back to the police station to enjoy pizza courtesy of the Gravette Lions Shop.

This is the fourth year Gravette PD has participated in Shop with a Cop, which started in 2016 thanks to a generous donation from a local resident.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.