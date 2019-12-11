Gravette Officers Help Children During ‘Shop With A Cop’

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KFSM) — Gravette Police Officers were able to make 11 student’s holiday wishes come true during the annual Shop with a Cop event.

The kids were escorted to Walmart with flashing blue lights and spent almost two hours shopping for toys, clothes, shoes and more on Wednesday (Dec. 11).

Officers from both the Gravette Police Department and the Highfill Police Department helped the students shop.

After they were done shopping, the kids went back to the police station to enjoy pizza courtesy of the Gravette Lions Shop.

This is the fourth year Gravette PD has participated in Shop with a Cop, which started in 2016 thanks to a generous donation from a local resident.