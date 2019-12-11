Hodo Family Christmas Lights In Van Buren Coming To An End

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFSM) — One Van Buren annual Christmas tradition is celebrating its final holiday season this year.

The Hodo house light show will retire its Christmas display after 24 years and cars have been up and down Woodland Creek Drive nonstop.

Christmas light seekers can sit out in front of the famous Hodo house covered in over 100,000 lights, tune into radio station 105.3 and enjoy the show.

“It’s been a tradition not only for us but for everyone else that comes in,” said homeowner Richard Hodo.

2019 will be the show's final season.

“I hate to see it come to an end but I lost my wife last month and it’s just not the same,” Richard said.

Richard's wife Helen passed away at the age of 83 on November 13 and Richard says this year is dedicated to his her.

He says it's been tough to see this tradition end.

“I still sit in there and I get tears in my eyes about stopping but then I look around and I’m in there by myself,” Richard said.

For those have been coming since the beginning, it’s difficult to watch the lights go out for the last time.

“It’s very sad that it’s ending. We’re very grateful that they’ve taken the time and effort and been festive and generous to the community,” said one show-goer.

Richard says the turnout this year has been tremendous.

“In just the first eleven days we’ve had over five hundred cars more than what we had last year. We’re over 3,500 cars,” Richard said.

He says he's had second thoughts but just can't continue without his wife Helen. He says he's willing to donate the show to someone who can keep it alive.

“I think it would be nice to see if maybe we can get the City of Van Buren to go ahead and maybe take the whole display, I would be glad to donate it to the city if they would be willing to pick it up and keep it going,” Richard said.

For those interested in seeing the display one last time it will run until December 27.

Santa and the Grinch will be there on Friday and Saturday night handing out candy canes.