Jersey City’s Mayor Says Gunmen Targeted Jewish Market

Posted 12:14 pm, December 11, 2019, by , Updated at 12:13PM, December 11, 2019

NEW JERSEY (AP) -- The mayor of Jersey City, New Jersey, says the gunmen in a furious firefight that left six people dead clearly targeted a Jewish market.

A day after the bloodshed, there are growing suspicions it was an anti-Semitic attack.

Two of the victims have been identified by members of the Orthodox Jewish community as Mindel Ferencz, who with her husband owned the grocery, and 24-year-old Moshe Deutsch, a rabbinical student from Brooklyn who happened to be shopping there on Tuesday.

The Ferencz family had moved to Jersey City from Brooklyn.

