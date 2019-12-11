Jersey City’s Mayor Says Gunmen Targeted Jewish Market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW JERSEY (AP) -- The mayor of Jersey City, New Jersey, says the gunmen in a furious firefight that left six people dead clearly targeted a Jewish market.

A day after the bloodshed, there are growing suspicions it was an anti-Semitic attack.

Two of the victims have been identified by members of the Orthodox Jewish community as Mindel Ferencz, who with her husband owned the grocery, and 24-year-old Moshe Deutsch, a rabbinical student from Brooklyn who happened to be shopping there on Tuesday.

The Ferencz family had moved to Jersey City from Brooklyn.