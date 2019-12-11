Local Foundation Donates ‘CuddleCot’ To Washington Regional Medical Center

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Washington Regional Medical Foundation recently received a donation that will help grieving parents who have lost a newborn.

The Chandler and Paisley Skies Foundation donated a CuddleCot to the hospital.

A CuddleCot is a bassinet cooling system that allows families who have suffered the loss of a baby to spend more time with their child.

“We’re so appreciative of this donation. Having a CuddleCot gives an important gift to grieving families,” said Heather Bailey, Director of the Women and Infants Center at Washington Regional.

Michelle and Dusty Hurst created the Chandler and Paisley Skies Foundation after experiencing the loss of their twins in 2014. The mission of the Foundation is to provide comfort for parents going through the unimaginable loss of a child by providing Caring Cradle units for hospitals.

“These units provide the gift of time to families who are living the final moments they will ever experience with their children here on Earth,” Michelle said.