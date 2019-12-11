Sam’s Club To Host One Day Sales Event

Posted 2:14 pm, December 11, 2019, by , Updated at 02:15PM, December 11, 2019

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Sam’s Club will be running a one-day sale to help last-minute shoppers with Christmas.

The sale will be on Saturday (Dec. 14) only and club members can save on electronics, kitchen appliances and home appliances.

This will also be the largest jewelry sale where members can save up to $1,000 off all diamond, gold and gemstone jewelry.

Door open at 7 a.m. but shoppers can get an early look at products on Sam’s Club’s website.

Here’s a look at what you could find at the one-day savings event:

ELECTRONICS

HOME

GARAGE

HEALTH & BEAUTY

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.