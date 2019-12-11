Sam’s Club To Host One Day Sales Event

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Sam’s Club will be running a one-day sale to help last-minute shoppers with Christmas.

The sale will be on Saturday (Dec. 14) only and club members can save on electronics, kitchen appliances and home appliances.

This will also be the largest jewelry sale where members can save up to $1,000 off all diamond, gold and gemstone jewelry.

Door open at 7 a.m. but shoppers can get an early look at products on Sam’s Club’s website.

Here’s a look at what you could find at the one-day savings event:

