Sam’s Club To Host One Day Sales Event

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Sam’s Club will be running a one-day sale to help last-minute shoppers with Christmas.
The sale will be on Saturday (Dec. 14) only and club members can save on electronics, kitchen appliances and home appliances.
This will also be the largest jewelry sale where members can save up to $1,000 off all diamond, gold and gemstone jewelry.
Door open at 7 a.m. but shoppers can get an early look at products on Sam’s Club’s website.
Here’s a look at what you could find at the one-day savings event:
ELECTRONICS
- Up to $300 Sam’s Club gift card with purchase and activation on installment or subsidy of select iPhones In-Club Only
- Up to $300 Sam’s Club gift card with purchase and activation on installment or subsidy of select Samsung smartphones In-Club Only
- Up to $40 off select Apple Watch models
- $150 off SimpliSafe Entryway Security System (reg. price $399, event price $249) Online Only
- $170 off HP® 15.6″ HD Laptop with Intel® Core™ i3 Processor (reg. price $499, event price $329)
- $150 off HP® 15.6″ HD Touchscreen Laptop with Intel® Core™ i5 Processor (reg. price $649, event price $499) Online Only
- $200 off VIZIO 75″ Class P-Series Quantum 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (reg. price $1499, event price $1299)
- $389 VIZIO 65″ V-Series Class 4K UHD Smart TV
- $299 VIZIO 36” 5.1.2 Home Theater Sound System with Dolby Atmos and Wireless Subwoofer (reg. price $449, event price $299)
- $159.98 Fortnite Skull Trooper Gaming Chair
HOME
- $945 off Samsung 25 Cu. Ft. White Refrigerator with Single ice Maker (reg. price $1894, event price $949) Online Only
- $400 off ProForm Sport 7.0 Treadmill (reg. price $1099, event price $699)
- $80 off Shark Lift-Away with Zero M 360 (reg. price $279.98, event price $199.98)
- $40 off Emeril Power AirFryer Oven 360 (reg. price $159.98, event price $119.98)
- $30 off Hotel Luxury Reserve 1000 Thread Count Sheets Online Only
- $20 off Instant Pot Lux 8qt (reg. price $89.98, event price $69.98)
- $19.98 Tramontina 3pc Fry Pan Set
GARAGE
- $70 off Little Giant Velocity M17 Ladder (reg. price $199.98, event price $129.98) Online Only
- $50 off Sportsman Inverter Generator (reg. price $199.98, event price $149.98) Online Only
- $20 off Keter Folding Work Table (reg. price $59.98, event price $39.98)
- $10 off Honeywell 1200 Lumen Multi-Position Work Light (reg. price $29.98, event price $19.98)
- $50 off Kidkraft Prairieview Playhouse (reg. price $299.98, event price $249.98)
HEALTH & BEAUTY
- $50 off Sonicare 6100 and/or Oral B Pro6000 (reg. price $149.98, event price $99.98)
- $39.98 NARS Lip Glass and Blush Duo Online Only
- 20% off all fragrances over $40