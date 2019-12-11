Rogers Police Searching for Missing/Runaway Teen

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — The Rogers Police Department is asking for help in the search for a missing/runaway juvenile.

According to the department’s Facebook post, Sherrylynne Chessher, 16, was last seen at her residence on Nov. 25.

She is a white female, and Rogers Police say she may be in the Fayetteville area.

Rogers Police are asking that if you know the location of Chessher, to please contact the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141, attn. Detective Hanna.

This case is documented under Incident Number 2019-51364.