Rogers Police Searching For Thief Suspects

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — The Rogers Police Department is searching for two people in suspicion of theft of property and fraudulent use of a stolen debit card.

According to their Facebook post, a debit card was reported stolen from Burlington Coat Factory located at 4325 S. Pleasant Crossing Boulevard on December 3, 2019. The card was then used fraudulently at Walmart.

A photo of the two suspects is pictured in their Facebook post.



The Rogers Police is asking for help in identifying either person. You may contact the Rogers Police Department with any information at 479-636-4141, attn Cpl Travis H. Pennington.