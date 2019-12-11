Rogers Police Searching For Thief Suspects

Posted 9:56 am, December 11, 2019, by , Updated at 09:55AM, December 11, 2019

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — The Rogers Police Department is searching for two people in suspicion of theft of property and fraudulent use of a stolen debit card.

According to their Facebook post, a debit card was reported stolen from Burlington Coat Factory located at 4325 S. Pleasant Crossing Boulevard on December 3, 2019. The card was then used fraudulently at Walmart.

A photo of the two suspects is pictured in their Facebook post.

The Rogers Police is asking for help in identifying either person. You may contact the Rogers Police Department with any information at 479-636-4141, attn Cpl Travis H. Pennington.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.