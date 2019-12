Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) -- Police report that a gun store was broken into early Wednesday morning (Dec. 11).

Springdale Police believe they found signs of forced entry at the Arky Armory on Robinson Avenue.

The robbery reportedly happened around 1 a.m.

Police have not released the items taken in the reported robbery, or if they're searching for a suspect at this time.

