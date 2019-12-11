St. Bernards Opens $103 Million Surgical Tower

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro has a new surgical and intensive care tower. A grand opening for the tower was held Tuesday (Dec. 10) and patient care in the new 245,000-square foot tower will begin Friday (Dec. 13).

“St. Bernards has seen tremendous growth throughout its 119 year history and that progress continues with the opening of the new tower,” said Chris Barber, president and CEO of St. Bernards Healthcare. “This is an exciting time for the entire St. Bernards organization as this tower helps provide us the additional capacity to care for even more patients in Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.”

Visitors and patients to the new tower can enter a ground-level atrium with access to visitor-friendly amenities such as a community/education room, a chapel, improved wayfinding and support services for surgery and critical care areas, including sterile processing. The tower also includes the 1900 Market, a café and coffee shop serving Northeast Arkansas’ own Shadrachs coffee.

