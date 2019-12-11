Van Buren Police On The Lookout For Suspected ‘Porch Pirate’

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFSM) — The Van Buren Police Department is on the search for a “porch pirate.”

Police say they have identified 35-year-old Tera Gail Parker as the suspect in a recent package theft in Van Buren.

Parker is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police have put a warrant out for her arrest and say she might be driving an older white Cadillac CTS 4-door sedan.

If you have any information on Parker’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Van Buren Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 479-474-1234.