Van Buren Police On The Lookout For Suspected ‘Porch Pirate’

Posted 8:06 pm, December 11, 2019, by

Tera Gail Parker

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFSM) — The Van Buren Police Department is on the search for a “porch pirate.”

Police say they have identified 35-year-old Tera Gail Parker as the suspect in a recent package theft in Van Buren.

Parker is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police have put a warrant out for her arrest and say she might be driving an older white Cadillac CTS 4-door sedan.

If you have any information on Parker’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Van Buren Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 479-474-1234.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.