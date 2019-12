Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) -- The Saint Vincent Catholic Church Virgin De Guadalupe Parade will be held tonight (Dec. 11) in Rogers, Ar.

The Rogers Police Department will be providing traffic and control.

The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. It will start on Popular St. at St. Vincent De Paul and then go through 15th St., Cypress St., 9th St., and end back on Popular St.

A map is provided on their facebook as shown below.