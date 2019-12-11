Womack Honors Fallen Fayetteville Police Officer On The House Floor

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Congressman Steve Womack (AR-3) spoke on the House floor today (Dec. 11) to honor our fallen Police Officer Stephen Carr.

Officer Carr was on the line of duty when he was ambushed and executed on Saturday (Dec. 7) at the Fayetteville Police Department.

The tribute included a speech and a moment of silence recognizing the heroes who have died in the line of duty.

A message of condolence from Congressman Kevin Brady who represents Woodlands, Texas where Officer Carr grew up, was included.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Below are a few of Womack's remarks as prepared for delivery.

“Mr. Speaker, I rise today to honor the life and sacrifice of a hero from the Third District: Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr.

“On Saturday, December 7th, Officer Carr was preparing to begin another shift of keeping our community safe when he was cowardly ambushed and executed – most likely because of the uniform he wears.

“We have lost one of our finest law enforcement officers – someone who dedicated his life to serving Arkansas and defending others.

“Officer Carr made it his mission to make our state a safer place for everyone. He served as a protector, promoted peace and justice, and demonstrated the valor and integrity that the uniform embodies.

“Our hearts are broken as we grieve this unthinkable loss. Today, we vow to never forget his memory and pledge to forever honor his life of service.

“I join all of Arkansas in mourning the loss of Officer Stephen Carr, and our prayers are with his family, loved ones, and the Fayetteville Police Department. I also want to recognize Corporal Seay Floyd and Officer Natalie Eucce, who immediately engaged and eliminated the suspect.

“Our police deserve our deepest respect and gratitude. While they know the risks they face are greater than ever, they refuse to shy away from their mission to protect and serve.

“I ask for a moment of silence for Officer Carr – who will be laid to rest tomorrow (December 12) – and all of our heroes who have met their end of watch.

“I yield back the balance of my time.”