XNA Board Approves Of Changing Name To Northwest Arkansas National Airport

HIGHFILL, Ark. (KFSM) -- The XNA Board has unanimously approved changing the name to the Northwest Arkansas National Airport.

The airport announced the change Wednesday (Dec. 11) morning on their Facebook page.

According to our content partner Talk Business and Politics, chief business development officer for XNA Andrew Branch said passengers might start to see the changes on the website and signs in six months to a year.

The airport must provide information on the change to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), but doesn’t need FAA approval to make the change. The airport’s three-letter code, XNA, would remain the same.

Changing the name would better communicate to where passengers can travel from XNA, Branch said.

However, Branch doesn’t expect the logo to change, with the exception of the name in it.

XNA opened for commercial service in November 1998.