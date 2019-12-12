21 Gun Salute Held To Honor Officer Stephen Carr

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fayetteville, Ark. (KFSM) -- On Thursday (Dec. 12) directly following the funeral of Fayetteville officer Stephen Carr, a 21 gun salute was held outside of Bud Walton Arena.

Carr's family sat in the front row as his casket was carried outside. They sat in silence as bagpipes played and the gun salute rang out.

Fayetteville police chief, Mike Reynolds carried the American flag that was laying on the officer's casket and gave it to his family.

"We lost an officer in cold blood. There is no rhyme or reason," said Newton County Deputy Greg Waters.

Waters was one of many law enforcement officers across the U.S. that showed up for the funeral and ceremony.

Officers from all walks of life turned up to show their support to officer Carr's family and the Fayetteville Police Department.

"We just want the police department as well as the community of Fayetteville to know that we are praying for you guys," said Fort Smith Arkansas pastor Tashala Devrow.

"Everybody is supporting them. We love them. We are all keeping them in our thoughts and prayers and we`re here for them," said an employee of U of A Police Department Elizabeth Brown.