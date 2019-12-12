× A Christmas Story: The Musical Showing At Walton Arts Center

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — One of the most famous Christmas movies is coming to the stage this week at the Walton Arts Center.

A Christmas Story: The Musical will be showing until Sunday, Dec. 15.

Chris Carsten plays the narrator, Jean Shepard, and says that the musical makes this Christmas classic even better.

“There’s a big difference from sitting in front of your TV and watching the show on Christmas, which is also wonderful I can get the appeal of that but coming to the theater and seeing a live production of it I think it’ll knock your socks off,” he said.

