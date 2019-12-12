Arkansas Court Denies Death Row Inmate’s Bid For DNA Testing

ARKANSAS (AP) — An Arkansas death row inmate spared from execution two years ago has been denied a request to test additional evidence that his attorneys say could exonerate him.

The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a lower court ruling denying convicted murderer Stacey Johnson’s request for DNA testing of evidence from the 1993 killing of Carol Heath.

Johnson was one of eight inmates Arkansas sought to execute over an 11-day period in 2017 before its supply of a lethal injection drug expired.

Johnson and three other inmates were spared by court rulings.

The state executed the other four inmates in April 2017.

