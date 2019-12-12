Arkansas Temporarily Halted From Enforcing Meat-Labeling Law

ARKANSAS (AP) — A federal judge has restricted Arkansas from enforcing a law that bans using terms such as “burger” or “sausage” to sell vegetarian and vegan products.

U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker on Wednesday granted a preliminary injunction preventing the state from enforcing the law against Oregon-based Tofurky Co. while the measure is challenged in her court.

The American Civil Liberties Union, the Good Food Institute and the Animal Legal Defense Fund sued in July on behalf of the company.

They argued that it’s an unconstitutional effort to shore up the state’s meat and other industries.

