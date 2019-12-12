Economic Headwinds Add To Challenge Of Restaurant Ownership In The Fort Smith Area

FORT SMITH, Ark. (TB&P) — Good food, good service and a cash cushion are a must to have a shot at restaurant success in the Fort Smith area. But even then, a slow-growing population and sluggish regional economy make it tough to turn a menu into money, say three restaurateurs.

In any city, large or small, the come and go of restaurants captures headlines and social media buzz. New Fort Smith restaurants in recent years include Hideaway Pizza, Raising Cane’s, Slim Chickens, Uncork’d and the Links at Chaffee Crossing. Restaurants closing their doors in recent years includes Western Sizzlin on Rogers, Logan’s Roadhouse, Savoy Tea Co. in downtown Fort Smith, The Movie Lounge, and Grub’s.

Jeff Gosey, the owner of AJ’s Oyster House in downtown Fort Smith, said the business requires a strong constitution.

