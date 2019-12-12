Fayetteville Animal Shelter Shares Stephen Carr Adoption Story

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Fayetteville Animal Service shared a touching story of how fallen Fayetteville Officer Stephen Carr rescued a dog in dire need of a home.

In a Facebook post, the shelter shared the story about a case earlier this year Officer Carr worked involving a dog that was not being taken care of properly.

The second time the dog ended up at the shelter, Officer Carr told them he wanted to adopt the dog whenever he became available.

Officer Carr kept his promise and adopted the dog about a week later.

Fayetteville Animal Services released the following statement: