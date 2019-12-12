Fayetteville Community Line The Street To Honor Officer Stephen Carr

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM)--Today’s tribute to our fallen hero began with a processional just before 11:00 in Fayetteville.

Law enforcement from across the state and the country were here to escort officer carr to Bud Walton Arena.

While dozens of people lined the street to watch.

The journey to Bud Walton Arena started at the Nelson-Berna funeral home.

Officer Stephen Carr’s family, friends, and colleagues stood by and saluted as the coffin was led out and into the hearse.

“It was just a sad quiet moment. I think everyone wanted to pay their respects and mostly I just thought about it being quiet. That’s what we needed to do for a funeral," said Sally Whelan of Fayetteville.

Whelan lives at the assisted living facility on North Crossover Street she was the one who told staff about the procession.

Chairs were set up for those who wanted to show their support to the officer and his family.

Dozens more lined the street as the escort drove to Huntsville road all the way up to the final leg of the journey on Razorback Road.

“The older you get I think you feel the loss of young people with so much potential and Fayetteville is just a wonderful community and you wish it wasn’t in times like this that it took to bring us all together," said Cece Box.

A group of Fayetteville police officers visits the Rolling Pin Café every Sunday.

“I think that it’s very important for us to honor our fallen officer because of he served our community and that’s part of our family," said Rolling Pin Owner Devona Freeman.

Spectators simply watched holding their American and blue line flags in a final farewell to 413.