Hundreds Attend Funeral For Officer Stephen Carr

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — There were many somber moments inside Bud Walton Arena Thursday (Dec. 12) as family, friends, community members, law enforcement officers and lawmakers honored fallen Fayetteville Officer Stephen Carr.

On Saturday (Dec. 7) Officer Carr was executed while sitting in his patrol cruiser behind the Fayetteville Police Station.

Speakers described Officer Carr as kind, loyal and intelligent.

Seats filled up quickly in the arena and not many were empty.

Officer Carr's uncle, two best friends and Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds were among those who spoke about his 27 years of life.

They talked about Officer Carr growing up in the Woodlands Texas area and playing college football at Southwest Baptist University in Missouri where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Economics and Finance.

After graduation, Officer Carr worked at Sam's Club before joining the Fayetteville Police Department, which loved ones say was always a lifelong dream.

“He was someone you wanted to be around," said family member Andrew Skiles. "He was just always smiling. Always happy. Someone enjoyable that you knew always something good was happening around him.”

He was also known for his love of cooking, was a huge Texans fans and loved hunting with his dad.

“Stephen was all about competition, having fun and full of life. Just the best kid I’ve ever known,” said his uncle Brian Carr.

The memorial for Officer Carr has been moved to the outside of Bud Walton Arena and continues to grow.

