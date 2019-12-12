× Justin Stepp To Remain Coaching For Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Sam Pittman will keep at least one former Razorback coach on his staff.

Wide receivers coach Justin Stepp will stay in the same role under the new head coach. Offensive line coach Brad Davis is the only other assistant confirmed at this time.

Stepp has brought in top talent at the receiver position with 4-star recruits in Trey Knox, Treylon Burks, Shamar Nash, and TQ Jackson.

This will be Stepp’s third season at Arkansas after time with SMU and Appalachian State.