Local Photographer Remembers Officer Stephen Carr With Touching Tribute

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A local photographer is remembering Fayetteville Officer Stephen Carr with a touching tribute to the fallen hero.

Shelby Finch says she had the honor of photograph Officer Carr and his girlfriend Madi just one week before he was shot and killed.

The photographer took to Facebook Thursday (Dec. 12) to pay tribute to the couple hours before his funeral.

“I want to remind you all that he was so much more than a police officer. He was a son, a brother, a friend, a dad to these fur babies, this beautiful girl’s soulmate and so much more. He was dedicated to protecting and serving complete strangers and it cost him his life. This afternoon a mother & father will bury their son, a young girl will say goodbye to the love of her life and an arena full of his friends and family will be mourning the loss of this young man. And while we honor him today- thousands of men and women all over the country will be putting on their uniform and going to work, knowing very well it could be their last shift. Yet they still show up. Every single day. For you and for me. Please support, respect and pray for your local law enforcement- it’s the least we can do.” Finch said.

Finch says she had the honor of photographing Stephen and Madi just last week and addressed how quickly life can change.