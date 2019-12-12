Local Taco Bell Hosting Food Drive For Community Organization

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The Fort Smith Taco Bell locations will be holding a canned food drive to benefit the Community Services Clearing House Food Pantry program.

Those who donate a canned food item will be receiving a free taco card while supplies last!

All donations will remain local and go to the Community Services Clearing House Food Pantry program.

A friendly competition between stores is being held to see who can collect the most cans. One of the managers said their goal is to collect 10,000 cans!

The canned food drive will be this Saturday and Sunday (Dec. 14 & 15).

Below are the Taco Bell locations in Fort Smith where you can donate.