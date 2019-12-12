Mayflower Police Find Body Off Interstate 40

MAYFLOWER, Ark (KTHV) — According to the Mayflower Police Chief, a body was found Thursday (Dec. 12) around 1:30 p.m. off Interstate 40 whom they believe to be a man they have been looking for since yesterday morning.

Police say they were in a chase Wednesday (Dec. 11) night with the man when he got away.

The man is described as a “male in late 30s and early 40s” who was suspected of stealing a vehicle, according to reports.