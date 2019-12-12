Nice Thursday With Some High Clouds

A south wind today will help us warm up into the 50s this afternoon. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds the next few days before a wintry mix arrives Sunday evening.

VIDEO FORECAST

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THURSDAY FORECAST

Morning lows in the 30s and 40s will warm to the 50s for highs this afternoon. A mix of sun and high clouds can be expected.

LOOKING AHEAD

We should stay fairly dry until Sunday afternoon. Our next system arrives by the second half of the weekend. We'll start with rain and a rumble of thunder, transitioning to a wintry mix overnight. More cold rain will be here for Monday.

A wintry mess is possible across Northwest Arkansas with a cold rain expected in the River Valley Sunday evening into Monday monring.

-Matt