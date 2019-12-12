Rain, Wintry Weather Chances Sunday Night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Quiet weather will round out the workweek with mild temperatures in the 50s and mostly clear skies.

Saturday will start out sunny with clouds increasing for later in the day. On Saturday night into Sunday morning, drizzle will breakout. Depending on the temperatures... there's a chance a few spots could have freezing drizzle on Sunday morning before sunrise.

The bigger weather system to watch will be on Sunday night into Monday morning for the chance of rain changing to sleet, freezing rain, or snow.

As of today (Thursday), it appears any accumulations amounts would be light and less than 1" across NW Arkansas. Temperatures are trending slightly warmer which would lead to a cold rain with the chance for a wintry changeover late into the night or very early Monday morning,

There is still a lot of uncertainty with this system... check back for the latest.

-Garrett