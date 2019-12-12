West Fork PD Crosses Paths With Houston PD During Fallen Officer’s Funeral

WEST FORK, Ark. (KFSM) — The West Fork Police Department got the opportunity to meet the Houston Police Department who came to Fayetteville to honor our fallen officer, Stephen Carr.

The Houston Police Department lost one of their own officers on the same night Officer Carr was killed. Sgt. Chris Brewster, 32, was also shot and killed while on the line of duty.

Despite this, the Houston Police Department made their way to Fayetteville to honor Officer Carr. Some of these officers had actually worked with Officer Carr’s father who was retired from the Houston Police Department according to their Facebook post along with the following statement:

“This was such an experience. Thank you for your service and stay safe #familyofblue.”