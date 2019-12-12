Wife Of Cyclist Killed In Hit-And-Run Pushes For Bike Lanes In Sherwood

Posted 10:04 am, December 12, 2019, by , Updated at 10:11AM, December 12, 2019

SHERWOOD, Ark. (KTHV) — The wife of a Sherwood cyclist killed in a hit-and-run is asking the city to do more to ensure the safety of others by putting in bike lanes.

It has been almost five months since John Mundell was killed by a hit-and run-driver on Highway 107 in Sherwood. His wife, Kimberly Mundell, said she is still searching for closure.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.