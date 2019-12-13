Body Found In Mayflower Identified As Ozark Man Possibly Linked To Stolen Truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAYFLOWER, Ark. (KFSM) — The body of a man discovered near Mayflower Thursday (Dec. 12) afternoon has been identified as an Ozark man possibly connected to a vehicle theft.

According to Arkansas State Police, the man has been identified as 41-year-old Mark Anthony Teas.

ASP agents are still investigating the cause of death at this time.

A property owner walking along a fence line a short distance off Interstate 40 at the discovered the body and contacted local police.

Authorities later contacted the Arkansas State Police requesting special agents to lead the investigation.

Teas’ remains were found near the same area that Mayflower police officers stopped a truck late Wednesday (Dec. 11) night.

The driver of the truck fled on foot from police, leaving behind a passenger who was taken into custody by local officers. The truck was later determined to have been stolen from owners in Ozark.

State police special agents believe that Teas may have been the driver of the truck. The investigation is still ongoing.