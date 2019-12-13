First Medical Marijuana Dispensary In Fort Smith Passes Inspection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) -- The first dispensary in Fort Smith passed inspection Friday (Dec. 13) by the Arkansas Beverage Control Board, according to Fort Cannabis General Manager Jordan Mooney.

The inspection is the last step before the dispensary can open for business. Mooney says they plan to open the dispensary sometime next week, but an actual opening date has not been released.

420 Dispensary in Russellville was also approved by inspectors on Friday to open for business, according to ABC spokesperson Scott Hardin.

Fort Cannabis and 420 Dispensary will be the first dispensaries to open in Zone 4 of the state, which includes Sebastian, Crawford, Franklin, Johnson, Logan, Yell, Pope and Conway Counties.