More Clouds Friday, Highs In The 50s

A few more clouds are passing over Arkansas and Oklahoma with only a 10% chance for a shower. Highs today will be in the mid 50s with partly sunny skies. A threat for isolated wintry weather takes place this weekend.

VIDEO FORECAST

FRIDAY CLOUDS

More clouds will be in place Friday morning and afternoon with a few more pockets of sunshine possible later in the day. Highs will reach the 50s.

WEEKEND STARTS NICE, ENDS MESSY

A mainly dry Saturday is in store for us with a quick shower late Saturday night. The main event this weekend with cold rain showers and sleet takes place Sunday evening.

The exact track of the low pressure system is still undetermined, which can make a big impact on weather we see rain or sleet. As of now (Friday morning) the system is trending warmer.

-Matt