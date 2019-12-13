New Information Released From Investigation Into Shooting That Killed Fayetteville Officer

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT IN BELOW

“We have hesitated to release the attached video of what transpired that night due to the heinous and shocking nature of this crime, but in an effort to keep the public informed of exactly what happened that night, we are releasing video of the incident along with the results of the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s preliminary findings. Our concern, first and foremost, is for the family of Officer Carr, so prior to sharing any of this information publicly, it was first shared with them.”

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has released new information about the shooting that killed Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr.

According to the department’s Facebook page, around 9:42 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 7) Officer Carr was shot 10 times in the head. Any of the shots would have been deadly, according to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner.

Police say the assailant, London T. Phillips had one full box of ammunition with 50 rounds and one partial box with 32 rounds.

According to the investigation, Phillips fired 16 rounds and had reloaded the weapon with another full magazine containing 17 rounds.

The sheriff’s offices said searches on Phillips’ social media accounts indicate he was interested in anti-law enforcement groups.

The handgun used in the shooting was a 9mm semi-automatic handgun that he legally bought in 2017, according to the investigation.

In the videos posted by the Washinton County Sheriff’s Office, Phillips is seen walking down a sidewalk in front of Fayetteville City Hall on Mountain Street just before the shooting. The other video shows the back parking lot of the police department and Officer Carr sitting in the driver seat of the police vehicle facing the building with the headlights on.

The videos below is from the night of the fatal shooting outside of the Fayetteville Police Department. The video was released by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.