Nick Starkel Leaving Arkansas Football Program

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Quarterback Nick Starkel has announced that he will be ending his college football career at Arkansas.

Starkel announced on Twitter Friday (Dec. 13) that after talking with new head coach Sam Pittman, he has made the decision to play football elsewhere.

Thank you to everyone who has believed in me this far! The fight isn’t over yet! pic.twitter.com/MSD1FvUvD3 — Nicholas Starkel (@NickStarkel) December 13, 2019

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my collegiate career,” Starkel said in the tweet.

Starkel came to the program as a transfer from Texas A&M, but couldn’t beat out fellow transfer Ben Hicks out of camp. He won the starting job by Week 3, after providing the offense with a spark against Ole Miss. Ultimately, his turnover issues became too much, and he ended the season back on the bench.

Starkel played in eight games, starting five. he led all Arkansas quarterbacks with 1152 yards and 7 touchdown passes. He also threw ten interceptions. Per his tweet, Starkel will continue to pursue football “professionally or at another level.”