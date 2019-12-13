Pea Ridge Officers Participate In Shop With A Cop Event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KFSM) — Shop with a Cop is an annual event and the Pea Ridge Police Department spends months getting ready for the big day.

Pea Ridge Officers greeted the kids and picked them up for school Friday (Dec. 13) morning before heading to Walmart.

The kids were able to buy toys for themselves or even gifts for their families.

14 kids participated and were each given $200 to spend however they wanted to. A majority of the kids bought for their families as well as themselves.

After shopping, the kids were taken to Pea Ridge City Hall and had a pizza party and watched Christmas movies with the officers.

Pea Ridge officers say it's a day they look forward to all year.

"It's the most exciting day of the year for us because we get to really give back to the community and in a material kind of way by providing for the kids that normally can't have Christmas for themselves," said Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn.