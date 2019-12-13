Police Searching For Missing Austin Mother And 2-Week-Old Baby Girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing mother and her 2-week-old daughter.

Police said they are looking for Heidi Broussard, 33, and Margot Carey.

Police described Broussard as a white woman who is five feet, three inches tall and 150 pounds. She has long, dark hair with highlights, police said.

Police said Carey is a white infant that is about seven pounds, seven ounces and 22 inches long.

APD NEWS RELEASE: Please call 911 immediately if you have information about the whereabouts of Heidi Broussard and 2-week-old Margot Carey - Photos - https://t.co/eWeT188C7e pic.twitter.com/d3vctIp6Ek — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) December 13, 2019

According to APD, they were last seen dropping off a child at Cowan Elementary School on Thursday around 7:30 a.m. That school is located at 2817 Kentish Drive in southwest Austin.

On Friday, the APD tweeted a screenshot of surveillance video from inside the elementary school. The APD said the surveillance video showed her inside the school at 7:50 a.m. Police believe that the clothes she was seen wearing in the surveillance video were what she was wearing when she was last seen.

Attached is an updated photo of Heidi Broussard from Dec. 12, 2019 at 7:50 a.m. at Cowan Elementary. The clothing pictured is what she is believed to have been wearing when she was last seen. Anyone with information about her and Margot is asked to call 911 immediately. https://t.co/bvpNxAqX7i pic.twitter.com/KS0aMJSbAg — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) December 13, 2019

Police believe Broussard and Carey went back to their residence near West William Cannon and South First Street, but they have not been seen or heard from since.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, call 911 immediately.