Smoothie King To Open Second Location In Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — Smoothie King will be holding a grand opening for their second location in Springdale on Monday (Dec. 16).

This will be Smoothie King’s 1,100 store nationwide. A grand opening will be held on Monday from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The first 50 guests will be receiving free smoothies for a year!

The event will be featuring numerous activities, featured guests, giveaways and samples.

Some of the activities and guests for the grand opening include Strike, Arkansas Naturals’ mascot, head-to-head competitions on the blender bikes, ribbon cutting with Chamber of Commerce, Simple Booth (photo booth) and more!

The new location will be at 7237 West Sunset Ave.