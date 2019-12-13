Snack Lab Opening New Location Next Spring

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (TB&P)– A hybrid restaurant/grocery store is opening a Fayetteville location next spring.

Snack Lab is planning to be open by March 2020 at 2341 N. College Ave., near the intersection of College Avenue and Township Street.

Business partners Bobby Bland and Emily Amadon founded Snack Lab with the opening of a Bentonville store in the spring of 2017. They opened a second location in August 2019 in The District at Pinnacle Hills in Rogers. Their concept offers healthy options for all times of day, including breakfast and lunch bowls, hand-crafted smoothies, grab-and-go meals unique pre-packaged snacks and catering.

