University Of Oklahoma Awarded $4.5 Million Grant For Climate Study

NORMAN, Okla. (KFSM) — The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) has awarded the University of Oklahoma (OU) a $4.5 million grant to go towards climate study.

This grant is to apply cutting-edge science, data and tools in preparation for climate extremes such as droughts, floods and heatwaves.

The U.S. Geological Survey allows the South Central Climate Adaptation Science Center to continue to operate on the OU Norman campus for the next five years.

Researchers from this center support decision-makers across Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico to better understand climate impacts and adaptation related to natural and cultural resource management.

“We have seen devastating wildfires, extraordinary drought conditions, extensive flooding, and other climate-related disasters just in the past five years across our region,” says Renee McPherson, Director of the South Central Climate Adaptation Science Center and OU associate professor of geography and environmental sustainability. “We know that the costs and damages of these disasters are rising. Now is the time to build resilience in our communities, water resources, coastal environments, forests, and other landscapes. The Climate Adaptation Science Center gathers many of the top scientists in the south-central United States and targets their work on science that helps us combat these climate extremes.”

The Center was established in 2012. Since then, the Center’s scientist has partnered with experts on a variety of research topics.

The Center has also studied ways to effectively monitor soil moisture and drought conditions to help decision-makers be proactive in extremely hot and dry conditions

For more information about the Center click here.