× Waldron Football Coach Steps Down

WALDRON (KFSM) – After two seasons leading the Waldron Bulldogs, coach Jonathan Bates resigned this week. Waldron Superintendent Daniel Fielding said that Bates’ letter of resignation was accepted during the school district’s December Board meeting, and that the process of finding a new coach is underway.

In Bates’ two years as head coach, the Bulldogs went a combined 4-16, winning just two games each year. Waldron won 10 games under Ricky May the year before Bates’ arrival.

Prior to taking the job at Waldron, Bates spent one year as the head coach at Dierks, where he won just one game. before that year, Bates served as defensive coordinator at Paris.