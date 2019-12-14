× Arkansas Bounces Back With Big Win Over Tulsa

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Eric Musselman said he hoped the lost to Western Kentucky left a bad taste in his team’s mouth. On Saturday, they played like a team eager to get back in the win column.

Mason Jones paced everyone, dropping a career high 41 points as Arkansas rolled Tulsa 98-79 to improve to 9-1 on the year.

The opening stretch was all Hogs, as Arkansas raced to a 21-5 lead in the game’s first 8 minutes. The half came to a close when Jones hit a buzzer-beating three, a shot that managed to hit the rim then the backboard before dropping through the net. The Razorbacks took a 50-34 point lead into the break.

The second half saw Tulsa start to claw its way back. Musselman took a rare timeout with 11:46 to play after the Golden Hurricane cut the Arkansas lead to nine. The Hogs responded with a 13-2 run, including ten straight points from Jones, and never looked back. Less than four minutes after the timeout, Arkansas was back up 20.

Musselaman emptied his bench in the final minutes, and former football player Jamario Bell saw some action, picking up a block and a foul. Up next, Arkansas heads to Little Rock next Saturday, where they’ll face off against Valparaiso at 7PM.