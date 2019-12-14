Arkansas National Guard Shows Support To Grieving Fayetteville Officer

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — During the wreath-laying at the Fayetteville Veterans Cemetery today (Dec.14), Chaplain, Capt., Michael Collins with Arkansas National Guard, waited for a Fayetteville Police Officer’s break to show him some support.

According to their Facebook post, Chaplain Collins noticed the Fayetteville police officer struggling as he was serving as a traffic guard for the wreath-laying at the Fayetteville Veterans Cemetery. In the post, they said: “Fayetteville recently had a police officer murdered, and the Northwest Arkansas community has been grieving hard.”

Chaplain Collins decided to wait for the officer to go on his break to pray with him and offer encouragement.

Arkansas National Guard shared a moving photo on the Facebook post and said “Army National Guard chaplains serve military members, but they live in their local communities. We find no greater example of a chaplain using his military calling to positively impact his community.

#BeYourBest #KnowYourMil”